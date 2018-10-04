For more than seventy years, countless thousands of visitors have come to Trona during the second weekend in October for the annual Gem-O-Rama. And each year more collectors converge for the 36 hours of frantic, non-stop activity to collect some of the best and most desirable evaporite mineral specimens in the world.

Since the first show, the Searles Lake Gem and Mineral Society has worked closely with the management and employees of the owner/operator on Searles Lake to provide one of the most exciting mineral collecting field trips available in the world. These field trips and your experiences would be impossible without their co-operation, dedication and vision.

For more information: http://www1.iwvisp.com/tronagemclub