In response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Navajo Nation, States of Arizona and Utah, and county and community health departments, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is continuing previously announced modifications to operations to support tribal, federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. Boater’s access to Lake Powell is limited to day use only at this time to ensure that sufficient resources are available to respond to visitor and resource protection needs in accordance with CDC guidance and quagga mussel containment objectives.

The park is continuing to support implementation of the Arizona Lake Powell Local Program developed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which provides limited day use boat access to boats enrolled in the program at the Wahweap Public Boat Launch Ramp on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (7 a.m. until 8 p.m.). Any boat stored within 20 miles of Page, Arizona is eligible for enrollment in the program. Details about the program and enrollment guidance can be found at https://www.azgfd.com/fishing/invasivespecies/ and https://www.nps.gov/glca/april-2020-wahweap-ramp-faq.htm.

During this limited opening for day use boating on Lake Powell, vessels currently stored in slips or buoy fields throughout Glen Canyon National Recreation Area may also use Lake Powell, including uplake boaters in Bullfrog or Halls Crossing. Please be advised that very limited visitor services will be available on the lake. Boaters on the lake should be prepared to pack out all trash and dispose of it properly. Only vessels enrolled in a state local boater program will be allowed to exit Lake Powell during this limited opening of the Wahweap Ramp. All other public ramps remain closed. As additional park resources become available and protocols are in place that allow for decontamination of quagga infested boats while also meeting CDC guidance about physical distancing to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, the park will evaluate opening other public boat ramps.

In addition to following standard safety guidelines when recreating outdoors, the NPS urges people who choose to visit Glen Canyon during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Maintain a safe distance between yourself and other groups; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, stay home if you feel sick.

As a reminder, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is open with continued access to the majority of the 1.25 million acres that comprise the park. Many opportunities remain available to enjoy, including hiking opportunities, shoreline fishing, beach access, human powered water recreation, and recreation on the Colorado River corridor. For more information: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

The park is looking forward to full resumption of operations as soon as feasible and will provide updates on our website Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and social media. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

Source: NPS