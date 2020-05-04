Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is Beginning to Increase Recreational Access to Lake Powell

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 8, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

The Lake Powell main launch ramp at Bullfrog will be open to all boats for day use on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lake Powell Wahweap launch ramp will be open to all boats for day use on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restrooms at the Bullfrog and Wahweap launch ramps will be open.

Beginning May 15, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

The Lake Powell Bullfrog public launch ramp will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

The Lake Powell Wahweap main launch ramp will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

The Lake Powell Halls Crossing launch ramp will be open to all boats Friday, Saturday, Sunday for day use only, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beginning May 22, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

The Lake Powell Halls Crossing public launch ramp will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

In addition, entry fees are waived, and the following spaces continue to be available:

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is open with continued access to the majority of the 1.25 million acres that comprise the park. Many opportunities remain available to enjoy the park, including hiking opportunities, shoreline fishing, beach access, human powered water recreation, and recreation on the Colorado River corridor.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Many concessions operations are temporarily suspended. For more information please visit: Concessions operations

Some park facilities and areas are temporarily closed. For more information, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

According to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William Shott, “We continue to work closely with the Department of the Interior and all of our partners to phase-in reopening facilities and services. We are pleased that the majority of the 1.25 million acres that comprise Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has remained open and accessible during this difficult time, including Escalante, Orange Cliffs, Ferry Swale, Muley Point and other accessible backcountry.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

