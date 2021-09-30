Glen Canyon NRA Ranger Receives Citation for Valor

September 29, 2021 – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Ranger Zachary Stuenkel received a Citation for Valor from Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland as part of the Department’s annual Honor Awards Convocation. These awards celebrate the most prestigious recognition that can be granted by the Department of the Interior for career accomplishments, exceptional support of the Department’s mission or for heroism.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “I thank Officer Stuenkel for his service, and so much appreciate him for his dedication, commitment and heroism. He saved a life. We are proud of him, and our entire ranger staff and support personnel. This team is among the very best of our public servants who are valiantly, selflessly, and quietly serving the public every day.”

Ranger Zachary Stuenkel received the Citation for Valor in recognition of his courageous actions in saving the life of a woman trapped under a capsized boat on Lake Powell. During a thunderstorm on June 29, 2020, Zachary battled swells approximately 3-feet high and wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour in a work boat to reach the scene of a vessel in distress. Upon arrival, rangers realized that a boater was missing and surmised that the person was trapped in the sinking vessel. Without hesitation, Zachary removed his duty gear, donned swim goggles, and entered the water. He discovered that she was trapped in the cabin and unable to free herself. He was able to pull her to safety where she was treated for near drowning and hypothermia.

Source: NPS