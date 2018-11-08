On November 14 Grand Canyon National Park will host a Native American Heritage Celebration with special presentations and demonstrations recognizing the many accomplishments, contributions, and sacrifices made by America’s first people. Grand Canyon National Park’s extensive Native American histories make it an ideal place for the public to learn about, acknowledge, and appreciate Native American culture.

Visitors can stop by the Grand Canyon Visitors Center from 9 am to 4 pm and meet with Native American silversmiths, weavers, carvers, potters, and participate in a game of Navajo Jeopardy. During the evening, visitors are invited to a special evening program from 7:30 to 9 pm at Shrine of the Ages. Join the Birdsprings Color Guard in the presenting of the colors, listen to Navajo Songs, and learn about the Hopi and Apache culture from the Tupka Sinum Dancers and Crown Dancers. This special evening program is free and open to the public.

For more information about Native American Indian Heritage Celebration please contact Tina Yazzie at e-mail us.

Grand Canyon’s South Rim sits at approximately 7,000 feet. As a result, visitors should be prepared for appropriate weather conditions. For additional information, please call 928-638-7888 or visit www.nps.gov/grca.

Source: NPS