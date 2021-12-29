Grand Canyon hiker discovered deceased below South Rim near Boucher Trail

The Boucher Trail on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park NPS Photo

On Tuesday, December 21, at approximately 8:04 a.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an overdue hiker in the vicinity of the Boucher Trail within Grand Canyon National Park.

An aerial search of the Boucher Trail began yesterday morning at approximately 10 a.m.; the hiker’s body was located between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs, approximately 200 ft. below the Boucher Trail.

The deceased, Ralph Stoll, 57, of Scottsdale, Arizona was recovered and transported via helicopter to the South Rim. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.

Source: NPS