Grand Canyon National Park will begin installing five water test wells within the inner canyon at Phantom Ranch next week. The construction will begin Oct. 28 and is expected to conclude on Dec. 5, 2019.

Visitors may see or hear helicopter activity that will transfer supplies and equipment at the beginning and end of the project.

The water test wells are being installed as part of the Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline project, which includes a relocation of the pipeline water intake from Roaring Springs to an area along Bright Angel Creek near Phantom Ranch. The design provides a reliable water delivery system that meets water supply needs at the South Rim and in the Cross Canyon Corridor.

The construction includes the installation of three test and two monitoring wells adjacent to Bright Angel Creek in the delta area of Phantom Ranch.

The wells and water pumping tests are needed to understand the water flow rates and water quality characteristics for the proposed water intake at this location. This information will aid in the design of the intake system and water treatment facilities for the Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline project.

An environmental assessment (EA) was conducted, which resulted in a finding of no significant impact (FONSI) to relocate the water intake. The EA, FONSI, and other reference documents can be found on the National Park Service Planning, Environment and Public Comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/grcatcwl.

Source: NPS