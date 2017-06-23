Grand Canyon, Ariz. – Bringing Fido or Freda to visit Grand Canyon National Park can be an once-in-a-lifetime experience for you and your furry family members, but before you plan your great American road trip, be sure to follow these suggestions from Park—and Bark!— Rangers.

Pet parents should NEVER leave a pet unattended inside a vehicle during hotter times of the year. At 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 C) outside, the temperature inside a car can reach 99 degrees Fahrenheit (37 C) within 10 minutes. Exposure to extreme heat can cause organ damage or even death. Walking Fluffy on asphalt, pavement, wood, metal or sand can be just as dangerous. Temperatures on these surfaces can exceed 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 C); if it is too hot for you to stand barefoot for 10 seconds it is too hot for your pet.

Instead of leaving your furry friend in the car or walking them on dangerously hot surfaces- know where you can go! On the South Rim, leashed pets are allowed on named trails above the rim, Mather Campground, Desert View Campground, Trailer Village and throughout the developed areas. Pets are not allowed below the rim, on park shuttle buses (service animals allowed) and in most park lodging. If your plans at Grand Canyon include extended day hiking, hiking below the rim, or staying in park lodging that is not pet friendly the South Rim has a kennel that, with appropriate paperwork, anyone can board their cat or dog.

Visitors and residents at Grand Canyon should always use an abundance of caution during any extreme heat warning for themselves and their pets. Ensure that humans and pets always have access to fresh cool water, shady places to rest, and avoiding physical activity during the hottest parts of the day, generally between 10 am and 4 pm.

Visitors who leave an unattended pet in a vehicle or place their pets in danger by exposing them to unsafe conditions can be fined under the Code of Federal Regulations and/or charged under the Arizona Revised Statutes, which requires a court appearance.

For more information about visiting Grand Canyon with your pet, please visit https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/pets.htm

Source: NPS