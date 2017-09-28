Grand Canyon, AZ- North Rim operations will begin seasonal shut-down of most visitor services on Sunday, October 15. Reservations for the 2017 season at the Grand Canyon Lodge, operated by Forever Resorts, go through October 15. 2018 reservations are ongoing. The last meal served at the Grand Canyon Lodge will be breakfast on the morning of October 16; no food service will be available in the park after this meal. The lodge gift shop will be open through October 31. Self-service gas and diesel fuel will continue to be available. Canyon Trail Rides will offer their last mule rides on October 15.

Visitor entrance fees will be collected through November 30. Entrance fees are good for 7 days on both the North and South rims. The North Rim Visitor Center will be open intermittently from 9 am to 3 pm through October 31. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will be open from 8 am to 5 pm seven days a week through October 31.

North Rim campground sites are available by reservation through October 31. Book campground reservations at www.recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777. Backcountry reservations are required November 1 through May 15, as the North Rim Campground switches to primitive use with walk-in only sites and no running water. The South Rim Backcountry Information Center is open all year and can be reached at grca_bic@nps.gov or 928-638-7875.

From Wednesday, November 1 to Thursday, November 30 the North Rim will remain open from dawn to dusk for day-use only. All North Rim operations will close for the season at 8 am on Friday, December 1 or earlier if snow closes State Highway 67. Hikers and cross country skiers will be able to enter the North Rim through the winter months with valid backcountry permits.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials intend to keep State Highway 67 open through December 1 but a major storm with heavy snowfall could close the road earlier. After October 15 visitors should be prepared for winter driving and travel conditions and should call Arizona Highway Information at 888-411-7623 in advance of their trip to check on the status of State Highway 67.

The nearest year-round lodging, fuel, and food services are located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. The South Rim and inner canyon facilities of Grand Canyon National Park stay open year-round. Call 928-638-7888 or visit www.nps.gov/grca for additional information.

Source: NPS