Grand Canyon National Park Requests River Guides and Boaters Bypass Havasu Canyon

Effective immediately, the National Park Service (NPS) is requesting all river trips, both commercial and non-commercial, to voluntarily bypass Havasu Canyon on the Colorado river, located at river mile 157. This request is an effort to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to further safeguard the Havasupai people and their traditional lands. River guides and boaters are encouraged to honor this request out of respect and safety for the Havasupai people.

The Havasupai reservation is under an emergency closure due to the COVID-19 virus. Entry into the reservation is prohibited and will be strictly enforced by the Havasupai Tribe. Camping at the confluence of Havasu Creek and the Colorado River is always prohibited. The Tribe has stationed law enforcement at the boundary between the reservation and the park and will enforce any attempts to violate the closure order. The Tribe will share with NPS staff any information gathered on individuals or companies violating the closure order.

The NPS and the Havasupai Tribe will continue to assess conditions and adjust operations as needed to provide for the safety of the Havasupai residents and boaters.

Grand Canyon National Park’s leadership is committed to working closely with its neighboring tribal communities to ensure that increasing access to the park is done in a manner that is sensitive to their interests and concerns. Park leadership respects the position of the Havasupai Tribe and their need to safeguard tribal members and lands. For further information on the Havasupai reservation, visit: www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/havasupai.htm.

Source: NPS