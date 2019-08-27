GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Electric vehicle (EV) destination travelers can add Grand Canyon National Park to their list. Six EV charging stations are available for visitors to use at Maswik North, Canyon Village Market and Yavapai Lodge. Three additional charging stations were installed for National Park Service (NPS) and partner staff members to use at the park headquarters and Xanterra general offices.

The National Park Foundation, NPS and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) partnered with BMW of North America to donate 100 EV charging stations for locations in and near national parks. This project kicked off in April 2017 with the first electric vehicle charging stations installed at Thomas Edison National Historical Park.

“We are excited to offer this service to visitors and are grateful to our supporting partners. This project supports our goals for energy conservation and clean air,” said Acting Park Superintendent Woody Smeck.

The availability of this option offers more public access for EV destination travel and assists in reducing air pollution in parks and gateway communities. Five additional EV charging stations were installed as part of this program, two in the gateway community of Tusayan at the Grand Hotel and three at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams.

“The automobile has long been central to the great American vacation in national parks,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith. “While our treasured landscapes offer familiar vistas time after time, the automobile has changed greatly, and parks want to meet the needs of our visitors who use electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Through this joint effort between BMW of North America, the Department of Energy, and the National Park Foundation electric vehicle drivers will have more places to charge the car while recharging themselves with nature and parks.”

The DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office provides technical assistance that supports innovative energy saving transportation projects at national park sites. These projects educate visitors on the benefits of advanced and alternative fuel vehicles, which contributes towards the National Park Service in meeting their energy, economic, and environmental goals. The benefits of these projects have the opportunity to reach far beyond the boundaries of the national parks.

Source: NPS