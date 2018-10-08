Grand Canyon, AZ- North Rim operations in Grand Canyon National Park will begin day use operations on Thursday November 1, 2018. At that time, the Visitor Center, Backcountry Office and Campground Kiosk will be closed. The Entrance Station will be unstaffed, but fees will continue to be collected via an automated machine. Limited park staff is present on the North Rim year-round.

Visitors exploring the North Rim after October 15 should plan to be self-sufficient, bringing enough food and water for the day, as services may not be available. Visitors wishing to camp at the North Rim after October 31 should contact the South Rim Backcountry Information Center at grca_bic@nps.gov or call 928-638-7875. Visitors should be aware no water will be available after October 31. All campers must possess a valid backcountry permit for overnight stays. If camping after November 1, vehicles will not be allowed in the campground.

The gates on Highway 67, which provides vehicular access to the North Rim, will be closed on December 3, 2018, or after the first major snow storm.

All visitors wishing to visit the North Rim after October 15, should prepare for winter travel and be prepared for winter driving conditions on Highway 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice or rain are common during this time of the year. The self-serve gas station, with diesel, will remain available but will only accept credit or debit cards as long as the road is open. Please call Arizona Highway Information to check the condition of the road, 888-411-7623.

Nearby, year-round lodging, food services and fuel is located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, AZ and Kanab, UT. The North Rim Lodge Gift Shop will remain open through November 30 offering limited snacks and souvenirs.

All visitor service operations on the North Rim will resume on May 15, 2019. The South Rim and Inner Canyon facilities remain open year-round.

Please call 928-638-7888 for additional information.

Source: NPS