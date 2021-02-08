Grand Canyon NP Operations Update – Monday, February 8, 2021

To find a complete listing ot what is open, and what is closed in Grand Canyon National Park, scroll down this page.
- Because of the lockdown on the Navajo Nation, the East Entrance to the park, and most Desert View visitor facilities are CLOSED. Grand Canyon National Park is open. However, park visitors must use the South Entrance near the town of Tusayan to enter and exit the park.
Roads, Entrance Fees, and Closures:
- Desert View Entrance is Closed: The East Entrance to the park at Desert View remains CLOSED. You must use the South Entrance near the town of Tusayan to enter and exit the park. State Route 64, (Desert View Drive), is open a distance of 25 miles (40 km) from Grand Canyon Village to Desert View. There is a turnaround at Desert View.
- Entrances Fees: Entrance Fees should be paid at automated fee machines at the entrance stations, or by purchasing a pass in advance from nearby third-party vendors, or online, through Recreation.gov.
- Hermit Road: The 7.5 mile (12 km) scenic Hermit Road is usually open to all vehicle traffic during the months of January and February, however, short term closures due to snow and icy conditions can occur. Please drive carefully and watch out for bicyclists and hikers.
- North Rim is Closed: The North Rim of the Park and State Route 67 are closed for the Winter. The 2021 Season is scheduled to begin on May 15, 2021.
Source: NPS