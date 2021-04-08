Grand Canyon Re-Opens East Gate

Grand Canyon, AZ – Beginning April 8, 2021, visitors traveling to Grand Canyon National Park will be able to enter the park through the East Entrance at Desert View.

Park officials, working with tribal and state officials, stakeholders and community leaders, announce the reopening of the Park’s east entrance gate this week. The east entrance, along Arizona State Highway (Hwy) 64, has been closed since April 1, 2020. The intent of the closure has been to minimize visitor traffic through the Navajo Nation and other communities east of the Park, respecting the health and safety need of park neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Ed Keable made the decision to reopen the east gate based on input from the Navajo Nation, along with state and local officials and community members. Keable stated, “over the past year, we have continued to coordinate with local Cameron Chapter and tribal officials from the Navajo Nation, as well as other stakeholders and business leaders on the east gate closure. As vaccine rollouts continue, we recognize the need to normalize our operations and allow for visitors to have a drive-through option on Hwy 64.”

When driving through the Navajo Nation, all roads other than state and federal highways will be closed to non-residential traffic. Mask wearing is required at all locations on the Nation. For more information on Navajo Nation guidance, please visit the Navajo Department of Health website.

No services–including food, gas, and the campground–will be available at Desert View until further notice. These services will open as soon as staffing allows. The nearest services available to Desert View are in Cameron, AZ, about 30 miles east of the Desert View developed area. Other services are currently available on the South Rim in Grand Canyon Village. Credit cards, Your Pass Now, and America the Beautiful passes will be accepted for entry. Cash will not be accepted at this time.

Source: NPS