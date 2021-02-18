Grand Canyon National Park Announces Spring 2021 Shuttle Bus Schedule

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Beginning March 1, 2021, visitors traveling to Grand Canyon National Park should be prepared for modified changes in shuttle bus operations compared to previous years. The spring schedule will be in place from March 1 through May 28, 2021.

To protect public health, all buses and shuttle operations are still modified to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The modified buses will carry a smaller number of passengers per trip with additional safety measures in place, including:

Shuttle capacity is limited to 15 passengers;

Face masks/coverings are required in line and on the bus; passengers must have their own face masks/coverings;

Hand sanitizer will be available for use;

Passengers must follow all CDC and public health physical distancing guidelines while in line and on the bus; sidewalk decals, tape, and signage have been installed at bus stops to promote physical distancing; and

Buses will undergo daily cleaning according to CDC and public health guidance.

Key shuttle updates:The Hermits Rest Route (Red Route) and the Kaibab Rim Route Eastbound (Orange Route) will operate with the following schedules.

Both routes will start at 4:30 a.m. and run until one hour after sunset.

During peak hours, headways on the Hermits Rest Route will be every 5-10 minutes and headways on the Kaibab Rim Route Eastbound will be every 8-10 minutes.

Headways will be every 30 minutes before sunrise and following sunset.

The Hikers’ Express Bus will run directly from the Backcountry Office to the South Kaibab Trailhead. No other stops will be made along the Hikers’ Express Route. The schedule for the express bus is as follows:

March and April – 6, 7 and 8 a.m.

May – 5, 6 and 7 a.m.

Hikers can also park at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and access the South Kaibab Trailhead via the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route), which will operate from 4:30 a.m. until one hour after sunset.

The Village Route (Blue Route), the Kaibab Rim Route Westbound, and the Tusayan Route (Purple Route) will not operate this spring.

Additional shuttle bus information is available online at: www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/shuttle-buses.htm.j

Source: NPS