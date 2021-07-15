Grand Canyon Summer and Fall 2021 Shuttle Bus Changes as of July 17 2021

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Beginning July 17, 2021, visitors traveling to Grand Canyon National Park should be prepared for changes in shuttle bus operations. The following changes will be in place from July 17 through November 30, 2021 unless otherwise noted.

To protect public health, all buses and shuttle operations are still modified to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Modified buses currently carry a smaller number of passengers per trip with additional safety measures in place, including:

Shuttle buses are operating at reduced capacity

Face masks/coverings are required on the bus; passengers must have their own face masks/coverings;

Visitors will need to enter and exit through the rear door only;

Hand sanitizer is available for use;

Passengers must follow all CDC and public health physical distancing guidelines while in line;

Buses undergo daily cleaning according to CDC and public health guidance.

Key shuttle updates:

The Village Route (Blue Route) will operate from 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Hermits Rest Route (Red Route) and the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) will operate from 5 a.m. until one hour after sunset.

The Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) will run to all locations, including westbound to the Yavapai Geology Museum.

The Tusayan Route (Purple Route) will not operate during 2021.

The Visitor Center-Hermit Road Express Bus will operate from 12-8 p.m., every 15 minutes. This route takes people directly from the Visitor Center to Hermit Road and vice versa. This route will run through September 10, 2021. The Hikers’ Express Bus, which starts at the Bright Angel Lodge, then travels to the Backcountry Office, the Visitor Center, and the South Kaibab trailhead will operate at the following times:

July through August – begins at 4, 5, and 6 a.m.

September – begins at 5, 6, and 7 a.m.

October – begins at 6, 7, and 8 a.m.

November – begins at 7, 8, and 9 a.m.

Additional shuttle bus information is available online at: www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/shuttle-buses.htm.

Source: NPS