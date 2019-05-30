Grand Canyon NP’s Tips for Summer Travel

Grand Canyon, AZ- Grand Canyon National Park’s summer season is set to begin in the next few weeks, plan ahead to make the most of your trip!

Visitors stopping by the South Rim on Saturday, June 1, are invited to participate in Wildlife Day activities from 10 am to 4 pm at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center plaza. Participating organizations include Grand Canyon Conservancy, AZ Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, Heritage Park Zoo, International Falconry Center, AZ Wilderness Coalition among others. In the evening join director Scott Saunders for the premiere of, The Nature Makers, a film about the Humpback Chub’s relocation on the Colorado River.

Trip Planning Tips

Save time and purchase your entrance pass online! With Your Pass Now visitors can purchase their Grand Canyon annual pass ($70), motorcycle pass ($30), vehicle pass ($35) or pedestrian pass ($20) online before they get to the park. At the park entrance, just show either a printed copy of the pass or and have it saved on their mobile device to enter the park. Visitors traveling from Albuquerque or Phoenix are encouraged to drive to the park’s eastern entrance gate for shorter wait times.

Don’t spend time looking for a parking spot within the park, park in Tusayan and ride the shuttle bus in. Visitors traveling to the Village area that are planning to arrive after 10 am when parking lots are full, can maximize their time in the park by riding the Tusayan shuttle bus.

Conditions on the North Rim

While most facilities are open, some scenic areas on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park such as Point Imperial, Cape Royal, and Point Sublime are not yet accessible due to lingering snowpack and/or waterlogged areas created by melting snow. These areas might not be accessible until mid-June. Check ahead for current conditions.

Water conservation measures including portable toilets in public areas, use of disposable plates and utensils in all dining facilities and the closure of the public laundry and shower are currently in place until repairs to the park’s waterline are completed measures. As a reminder, all visitors to Grand Canyon National Park should be aware of their water use and practice water conservation measures while visiting the park.

Hike Smart

Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park, especially those hoping to visit the inner canyon, need to prepare for summer temperatures in the park and on the trails. Anyone planning to hike into the canyon should take extra precautions to hike smart. This includes hiking before 10 am or after 4 pm, packing plenty of water, dressing appropriately for weather, and carrying plenty of salty snacks.

In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 F (49 C). Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and hyperthermia. Rangers advise that anyone hiking in heat needs to balance food and water intake, drink when thirsty, and get wet to stay cool.

Additional information about hiking smart in the heat is available online at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-smart.

This year, Grand Canyon National Park celebrates 100 years since it’s designation as a national park! For a full list of centennial events and to learn more visit, go.nps.gov/2019_events.