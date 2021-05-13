Grand Canyon Urges Visitors to Hike Safely in Hot Temperatures

May 13, 2021 – Grand Canyon, Ariz. – Hikers and backpackers hiking in the inner canyon are strongly encouraged to be prepared for excessively hot temperatures—greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit this spring and summer season. Hikers attempting rigorous distances, such as ‘Rim to Rim’ through the inner canyon, must be self-reliant and understand their own physical limitations to prevent emergency situations for themselves and responders.

Rangers at Grand Canyon strongly urge visitors who plan to hike in the canyon to take extra precautions and hike safely. Hikers should hike before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., rest in shade whenever possible, and avoid hiking during the heat of the day. Important tips for a successful hike include the following: balancing real food, electrolyte, and water intake; drinking when thirsty; getting wet to stay cool; and stopping hiking if you start to feel ill.

All visitors should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, taking breaks in shade during the heat of the day, and watching for signs of distress in traveling companions. Drinking water is available on the Bright Angel and North Kaibab trails. Water is not available on the South Kaibab nor other trails in the inner canyon. Visitors are also reminded they should be prepared to self-rescue while on the canyon’s trails and recreate responsibly while visiting the park.

Additional information about hiking smart in the heat is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-smart.htm.

Source: NPS