Grand Canyon, AZ – Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will transition to seasonally reduced services beginning at noon on Oct. 16, 2019. Grand Canyon National Park would like to remind the public to plan accordingly if they intend to visit the North Rim after Oct. 15.

The following status of services will remain in effect through the end of October:

Bright Angel Point Trail: Open

North Rim Visitor Center: Open

Scenic drive: Open unless closed by weather

North Rim Administration Building: Open with water available

Campground: Open with restrooms and water available

Grand Canyon Lodge Gift Shop: Open with limited grab ‘n go food options

Self-serve gas station: Open for credit or debit card use pending park conditions

Restrooms: Closed but porta potties will be available

Grand Canyon Lodge and restaurants: Closed

Shower and laundry facilities: Closed

Campground store: Closed

Park ranger programming: Closed

Canyon Trail Rides: Closed

North Rim Visitor Center bookstore: Closed

In addition to limited food and water options, winter travel conditions of snow, ice or rain may be encountered throughout the park or on Highway 67. Please call the Arizona Highway Information line to check travel conditions at 888-411-7623.

Park rangers will be on the North Rim intermittently staffing the campground, entrance station and visitor center. Emergency and law enforcement services will remain available. The Backcountry Information Center is open every day until Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed for lunch from 12 to 1 p.m.

If you are planning on camping in the North Rim Campground before Oct. 31, please reserve your campsite on https://www.recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777.

Nearby lodging, food services and fuel is located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona, and Kanab, Utah. The South Rim facilities remain open year-round. Call 928-638-7888, or visit www.nps.gov/grca/ for additional information.

Source: NPS