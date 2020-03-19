Lehman Cave Tours Temporarily Suspended and Lehman Caves Visitor Center Temporarily Closed

Following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health in consultation with NPS Public Health Service officers, cave tours and the Lehman Caves Visitor Center at Great Basin National Park are temporarily closed. Rangers will greet visitors outside the Visitor Center and answer questions and provide maps

Baker, NV – Great Basin National Park is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. As of March 17, 2020, Lehman Caves and Lehman Caves Visitor Center will be closed. Rangers will still be available at the Lehman caves Visitor Center to answer questions and provide maps. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, visitors can hike and snowshoe on park trails. It is still snow season, bring your snowshoes, trails may be muddy at lower elevations and snow covered about 7,000 to 8,000 feet.

Take a look at our Ranger Minutes, short video that show you some of the wonderful features of Great Basin National Park. https://www.nps.gov/grba/learn/photosmultimedia/rangerminutes.htm

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Lehman Caves and Lehman Caves Visitor Centeris our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

