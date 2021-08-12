Great Basin NP: Baker Lake Renovation, Trail Closures, Back Country Camping Restriction, and Access to Baker Lake Water Restriction

BAKER, NV – Great Basin National Park will be conducting a rotenone treatment at Baker Lake on September 1st 2021 to remove non-native fish species. The treatment will restore habitat for the native Bonneville cutthroat trout which will be released in Baker Lake in 2023. The project is being conducted in cooperation with the Nevada Division of Wildlife.

To ensure the safety of Park visitors, trails leading to Baker Lake will be closed from sunrise August 31st to sunrise September 3rd. The Baker Lake area will then be day-use only from sunrise September 3rd to sunrise September 17th. During this day-use only period, no camping or access to the water of Baker Lake will be allowed. Prohibited actions during this time include swimming, wading, fishing, drinking, cooking, or washing in or with Baker Lake water. Notices will be posted at trailheads and on all trails leading towards Baker Lake.

