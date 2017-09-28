Come explore Tumacácori National Historical Park’s birding hotspots! Guided bird watching strolls will take place every Saturday morning in the month of October, during the fall migration season. The walk meets at the Tumacácori Visitor Center, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the morning as long as birds are active.

Bird walks will start up again in the months of January through April, taking place on the second and fourth Saturdays in January and February, then every Saturday (beginning at 8:00 a.m.) through March and April.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Walking will take place on and off trails throughout the park’s varied habitats. While bringing your own binoculars is recommended, the park has several pairs of binoculars available for loan to participants.

The park’s lands include rare types of southwestern forest located along the Santa Cruz River. Some bird species found in these and other local habitats are not usually seen in other places in this country, and are part of the reason why visiting southern Arizona is on many a birder’s bucket list.

Admission to the park is $5.00 per adult, free for federal pass holders and children under age 16. For more information, call (520) 377-5060, extension 0, or visit our website, at nps.gov/tuma.

