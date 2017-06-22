Visitors are advised that both propane and fuel are unavailable at Halls Crossing, until further notice.

The Halls Crossing propane line was cut earlier today by a contractor doing maintenance work in the vicinity of the Village Store. Emergency procedures were initiated and all release valves immediately closed, minimizing gas release. The line will be repaired and operational by Tuesday, June 27.

The Halls Crossing fuel dock will be closed until further notice, due to a damaged fuel line that is being replaced. The closure is due to a fuel spill that occurred on June 5, when about 884 gallons of unleaded fuel spilled from a broken, above-ground hose line. Aramark and NPS Safety Officers commenced cleanup operations immediately and no fuel reached the water. Remediation and soil cleanup were completed by June 9. The cause of the spill is under investigation.

Boaters are advised that regular unleaded and diesel fuel are available across the lake at Bullfrog. No high octane fuel on the water is available uplake so it is recommended that boaters bring an octane booster with them or stop at the land-based service stations prior to launching.

Source: NPS