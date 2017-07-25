The National Park Service invites the public to enjoy the services of the Charles Hall Ferry, which is operating daily again through Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The ferry provides vehicle and pedestrian traffic services across Lake Powell, between Bullfrog and Halls Crossing.

The Charles Hall Ferry is an extension of Utah Highway 276 and saves a 90-minute drive (125 miles) from one side of Lake Powell to the other versus a 25-minute crossing on the ferry. People travelling from Salt Lake City, Utah to Halls Crossing can drive to Bullfrog and cross over on the ferry. People travelling from Grand Junction, Colorado to Bullfrog can do the same from the Halls Crossing side. Utah State Route 276 is a very scenic route that many people enjoy driving for the views of the Clay Hills, the Lake Powell Crossing, and the Henry Mountains.



The ferry is now operating daily on its summer schedule, through September 30, 2017. It is capable of transporting cars, trucks, RVs and trailers. The ferry will depart from its southern port at Halls Crossing and travel northward on even hours beginning at 8 a.m. The last departure from Halls Crossing will be at 6 p.m. It will depart from Bullfrog Marina travelling southward on odd hours beginning at 9 a.m. The last departure from Bullfrog is at 7 p.m. (Mountain Daylight Time). The ferry service is provided on a first come, first served basis; no reservations are accepted.

The ferry is owned by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and is operated by Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas. It is occasionally out of service for repairs. The ferry service had been out of service since early June due to needed repairs, and recently began operating at full service. If ferry service is crucial to your trip, we recommend you call ahead to verify that it is in service.

For the current fares and schedule, please call 435-684-3088. Information is also available by contacting e-mail us, or calling UDOT in state at 511 or out of state at 1-866-511-UTAH or visit the UDOT website. Operating hours of the Charles Hall Ferry change throughout the year.

Source: NPS