A vehicle was burglarized at the Douglas Springs Trailhead in Saguaro National Park’s Rincon Mountain District. A credit card that was stolen from the vehicle was used at several locations around Tucson. National Park Service Law Enforcement officers are attempting to identify an individual in connection with the vehicle break-in and stolen credit card(s).

The individual is described as a Caucasian male in his 20’s or 30’s with short light colored hair, a beard, heavy arm and neck tattoos, who was wearing a blaze orange t-shirt, grey pants and grey shoes. He was driving a dark colored late model Honda Civic. Please visit our facebook page for images of the suspect at www.facebook.com/saguaronationalpark/

Advertisement

Source: NPS