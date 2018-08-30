Springdale, UT- A rockfall came down on Hidden Canyon Trail on Tuesday, August 28. Nine visitors were temporarily trapped behind the rockfall. No one was injured. Zion’s Search and Rescue team, along with the help of the Grand Canyon helicopter crew, shorthauled the nine visitors safely out of canyon.

Hidden Canyon Trail will remain closed for at least a week while staff monitor the area for additional slides.

Weeping Rock, East Rim Trail, Observation Point Trail, Cable Mountain Trail and Deer Trap are still open.

Source: NPS