The current and forecasted weather situation coupled with extremely dry accumulations of dense vegetation throughout Southeastern Utah, has created hazardous wildfire conditions. Beginning Friday, June 12, 2020, all State, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), United States Forest Service (USFS), National Park Service (NPS), and all Unincorporated Private lands, will initiate fire restrictions for the following areas:

Utah State and Unincorporated Private lands in Grand and San Juan Counties

lands in Grand and San Juan Counties BLMMoab and Monticello Field Office lands in Grand and San Juan Counties

lands in Grand and San Juan Counties USFS Manti-La Sal National Forest lands of the Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts within Grand and San Juan counties

lands of the Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts within Grand and San Juan counties NPS Canyonlands and Arches national parks plus Natural Bridges and Hovenweep national monuments

These fire restrictions will be in place until the fire hazard subsides.

Each agency has specific restriction orders that may contain different stipulations, but all the orders have in common a prohibition of the following acts:

No campfires, except in permanently constructed cement or metal fire pits provided in developed campgrounds and picnic areas. No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is paved, barren, or cleared mineral soil. No metal cutting, grinding or welding activities in areas of dry vegetation. No discharging, firing, or using any kind of fireworks, steel tipped/core ammunition, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.

These restrictions do not apply to land or lands within incorporated towns and cities; however, each municipality may have similar or more restrictive ordinances. Questions about specific areas should be directed to agency contacts listed above.

For more specific information including copies of the fire restriction orders and maps showing the affected areas, please visit www.utahfireinfo.gov.

Source: NPS