SPRINGDALE, UT – The body of a female visitor was discovered in Refrigerator Canyon along the West Rim Trail around just before 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 5, 2018. Park Law Enforcement was dispatched to secure the scene, and a search and rescue team was assembled to recover the woman’s body.

The injuries sustained were consistent with a high elevation fall, possibly from the Angels Landing Trail, according to the preliminary investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency. The hiker’s identity and cause of death are still under investigation. More information will become available after the investigation is complete. “This is an extremely sad event. Our thoughts go out to this visitor’s family,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent Zion National Park.

Source: NPS