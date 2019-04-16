A 52 year old Yucca Valley resident fell ill and despite efforts to resuscitate, died while hiking in the Black Rock area of Joshua Tree National Park on Thursday, April 11. At around 3 pm, Susan Schoenfeldt was approximately one mile into the West Loop trail with her daughter when she complained of nausea and being “light-headed”. She collapsed and her daughter called 911 and immediately administered CPR. San Bernardino County Fire paramedics were dispatched and took over efforts to resuscitate but were unable to revive the victim. At 4:58 pm Ms. Schoenfeldt was pronounced dead and brought out by Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue members.

Source: NPS