SPRINGDALE, UT – Zion National Park confirms that the body found Thursday, November 21 was that of 19-year-old Savannah McTague. McTague, from Maine, was a Xanterra concession employee working at Zion Lodge.

McTague had been out hiking on Angels Landing with two colleagues late afternoon on Wednesday, November 20. She was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. by her colleagues who suspected she had fallen. Zion Park Rangers immediately began a search and rescue operation. At first light on Thursday morning, McTague’s body was found beneath Angels Landing. The injuries sustained were consistent with a high elevation fall.

Zion National Park and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. More information may become available once the investigation is complete.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the McTague family and friends,” comments Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent Zion National Park. “Savannah was part of the Zion family. This fatality has been especially hard on Zion Lodge and park staff.”