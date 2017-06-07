SPRINGDALE, UT – A hiker descending Lady Mountain, slipped near the summit, and fell approximately one hundred feet, into a narrow rock ravine. A friend, who witnessed the fall, reported the accident to Zion Dispatch at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Park medics responded immediately, although the climb to reach the patient took almost two hours. Once on scene, the medics evaluated the patient while a technical rescue team ascended to their location. The patient was then lowered 135 ft., to an area accessible by the helicopter. The patient was transported by the rescue helicopter to a nearby landing zone, and care was transferred to an awaiting Life Flight helicopter and crew. The patient was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Source: NPS