Hiker Fatality near Three-Mile Resthouse along Bright Angel Trail

News Release Date: June 3, 2022

Contact: Joelle Baird, 928-606-3154

On June 2 at approximately 5:50 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a hiker in distress on the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse. Soon thereafter the hiker became unresponsive and bystanders initiated CPR.

National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful. The victim has been identified as 41-year old Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario who was hiking out of the canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier that day.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.

Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions. All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in traveling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

More information about hiking safely in the summer is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-smart.htm.



