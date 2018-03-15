A search is currently underway for a 54 year old, white male whose vehicle was found at the Maze Loop parking lot. Paul Hanks left San Diego on Sunday, March 11 to go hiking in Joshua Tree National Park and never checked into his hotel room reserved for that evening. Hanks is described as in good physical condition, 5’9”, with dark hair.

Currently Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue has established an incident command center at the trail head and trackers along with other search assets have been deployed. Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of this individual or having any other pertinent information is asked to call: 760 367-5518.

Source: NPS