On Wed, June 20, Joshua Tree Search and Rescue (JOSAR) responded to a carry out for a visitor who was experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness. The hiker was located more than two miles down The Boy Scout Trail. The high temperature was 106°F / 41°C. JOSAR was in the field responding to this incident from noon until approximately 4:00 pm, during the hottest part of the day.

Visitors, please be cautious when hiking in Joshua Tree, especially during the summer. Be alert to symptoms of heat-related illness. These could include, nausea, headaches, dizziness, disorientation and fatigue. If you experience any of these, rest, hydrate, and head back to your vehicle. Cool down as soon as possible. Read tips about surviving in the desert.

Please take care of yourself, and remember: any hiker venturing out on a hot summer day endangers more than just him or herself, but also any rescuer who may be called to their aid. Take a hike at sunrise, or enjoy a sunset stroll instead. Be safe and enjoy your park.

Thank you to our dedicated JOSAR team.

Source: Joshua Tree NP