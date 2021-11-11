Holiday Open House 2021 at Mesa Verde

NPS/Chuck Haspels

MESA VERDE, CO– Please join Mesa Verde staff in celebrating our Holiday Open House and Luminaria event on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 4:00pm until 9:00pm. Attendance to the Holiday Open House is free.

Due to popularity and large crowds, we ask for your help to make this a successful, reverent, and memorable night.

This year’s event will feature complimentary chili, cookies, hot chocolate, and music at the Far View Terrace. After spending time at the Far View area, visitors are encouraged to drive the Mesa Top Loop road to view minimally-lit Mesa Top Loop sites and select visible cliff dwellings. Pathways and parking areas will be illuminated by farolitos, but flashlights and/or headlamps are strongly encouraged. The headquarters area, including the Chapin Mesa Museum and Spruce Tree House, will not be lit.

Parking is limited along the Mesa Top Loop road. Please limit your stay at any one location so others may enjoy the sights. We also request no camera tripods as many of the overlooks are small and cannot safely accommodate large numbers of people or equipment at any one time.

Please dress warmly and bring flashlights and/or headlamps and your good cheer! This will be a night to enjoy and an opportunity to make new memories of these ancient Pueblo villages and homes.

No park entrance fee will be charged after 4:00 pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Far View area is located 15 miles into the park and the Mesa Top Loop is located 20 miles into the park. The event activities at Far View Terrace will conclude at 8:00 pm while activities on the Mesa Top Loop will conclude at 9:00pm. For further information, please contact the park at 970-529-4465. For more information about Mesa Verde National Park, please visit our website at www.nps.gov/meve

A generous thank you to our park partners, Aramark and the Mesa Verde Museum Association, for providing the night’s treats and helping to make the 2021 Holiday Open House a night to remember!