The Salton Sea has been in trouble for years – and the drought didn’t help. Now there may be new hope for its revival.

On Jan 24, 2018 High Country News reported “In mid-January, Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez proposed a $400 million taxpayer-funded solution that involves building a berm and forming a new freshwater lake from the Whitewater River.”

