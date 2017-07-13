At approximately 10 p.m. on July 12 an explosion occurred on a privately owned houseboat that was anchored on shore in Crystal Springs Canyon, in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Crystal Springs Canyon is located on Lake Powell, two canyons north of Halls Crossing, near buoy marker 104, in San Juan County, Utah.

There was one fatality of a 52 year old female, Kirsten Meyer, of Castle Rock, Colorado. One juvenile male sustained minor injuries and was transported by vessel to the Bullfrog Clinic for treatment and was released. Four other people sustained critical injuries and were transported by air to Salt Lake City, Utah and Grand Junction, Colorado. Critical injuries included burns, broken bones, and facial injuries. Three helicopters and one fixed wing were provided by Classic Aviation. There were twenty other people associated with this boating group. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. It was reported they were attempting to start a house boat generator when it suddenly exploded.

Assisting at the scene of the accident were National Park Service personnel from Bullfrog and Halls Crossing, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner. The San Juan County Medical Examiner is conducting the investigation of the fatality and the body was taken to the Salt Lake City, Utah Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is working with the National Park Service in the investigation of the explosion.

Source: NPS