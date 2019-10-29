ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO – Hubbell Trading Post, Arizona, in partnership with Western National Parks Association (WNPA), takes their show on the road with a Navajo Rug Trunk Show to White Sands National Monument on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3.

From 10:00 am to 4:00 pm each day, visitors can experience the culture and heritage of the Navajo people while browsing and learning about hundreds of handcrafted Navajo rugs from the oldest continuously operating trading post in the American Southwest.

Authentic, hand-woven Navajo rugs and jewelry will be available for sale in a variety of designs and prices.

In addition, Rug talks with Hubbell’s trader, Edison Eskeets, are scheduled for 11:00 am and 2:00 pm both days. Eskeets will describe the weaving process, history, symbolism, and artistry of the rugs as well as how to choose and care for them. Weaving demonstrations will take place throughout each day.

From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, join park rangers to decorate pieces of wood in geometric patterns that represent the dunefield in your point of view at our art table.

All events will be located in the visitor center courtyard, are free, and all ages are welcome.

For monument information, hours, and entrance fees, please visit the monument website at www.nps.gov/whsa.

Source: NPS