Hubbell Trading Post Returns to Bandelier

Hubbell Trading Post is returning to Bandelier National Monument for the first time since 2019. The event will take place from Saturday, May 18 to Sunday, May 19 from 10 am to 4 pm. Join Navajo trader Wallace James Jr at 11 am and 2 pm daily for rug talks and enjoy daily weaving demonstrations from weaver Tonita Yazzie.
Visitors will experience the culture and heritage of the Navajo people with hundreds of handcrafted Navajo rugs and jewelry straight from Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, a Western National Parks Association (WNPA) partner park and the oldest continuously operating trading post in the Southwest.
Western National Parks Association is an official non-profit partner of the National Park Service dedicated to supporting the educational mission of Bandelier National Monument.