Human Remains Discovered Below Colorado River Overlook

Officers from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office discovered bones at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook on Sunday, October 4, that have been determined to be human remains. The discovery was made while recovering the body of an unrelated fatality in the same location. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service are conducting an investigation and more information will be released when it is available. No other information is available at this time. The Glen Canyon Dam Overlook is located on Scenic View Drive near Page, Arizona in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Source: NPS