HUMAN REMAINS FOUND AT LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

National Park Service rangers began searching the area near Hemenway Harbor around 3:00 p.m. PST on May 1 after a witness reported finding a barrel containing human remains.

A perimeter was set and the National Park Service Investigative Service Branch coordinated with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) Section to recover the remains. CSI and the Las Vegas Metro Homicide Units are leading the ongoing investigation and requests for information.

The investigation is ongoing and the Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death. No further information or interviews are being granted by LVMPD at this time.

If you have information on the discovery of the remains, please contact Las Vegas Metro Homicide by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

https://www.nps.gov/lake/learn/news/human-remains-lake-mead.htm