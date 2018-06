JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Twentynine Palms, California – A visitor alerted park rangers to what appeared to be partially buried human remains just off Big Horn Pass Road. The Riverside County Coroner’s Office and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the remains are human and are currently investigating the scene. Park officials advise the public that Big Horn Pass Road is currently closed and may be for an indefinite period due to the investigation.

Source: NPS