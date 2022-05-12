Human skeletal remains found at Callville Bay

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – National Park Service rangers received a witness report of human skeletal remains discovered at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 2:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, May 7.

Park rangers responded to the call and are on scene to set a perimeter and recover the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

– NPS –

