SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks closed a number of state parks as a result of the Camp, Hill and Woolsey fires. Some parks were closed out of precaution, while others were impacted such as Lake Oroville State Recreation Area, and Leo Carrillo and Malibu Creek state parks. All department employees are accounted for and safe.

Below is a breakdown of how the Camp, Hill and Woolsey fires have impacted some of California’s state parks:

Camp Fire

Bidwell Mansion State Historic Park: Closed, not on fire.

Clay Pit State Vehicular Recreation Area: Was closed, but is now open.

Lake Oroville State Recreation Area: Partially closed. Active fires remain at Lime Saddle Campground, Nelson Bar day-use area, Dark Canyon and Vinton Gulch cartop launch areas. The marina is currently safe, but fire is burning north of it. Thermalito North Forebay remains closed for fire operations. The South Forebay and the visitor center have reopened. Bidwell Canyon is open only to allow residents to check on their houseboats, but no boats are allowed on the water due to fire suppression activities. Lake Oroville webcams are back up, but may be intermittent due to heavy smoke affecting the solar batteries.

Woolsey/Hill Fires

Closed, Woolsey Fire

Leo Carrillo State Park: Fire burned through the campground and several structures, such as the visitor center, sector office, employee residences, three lifeguard towers, Leo Shop structures, the Junior Lifeguard Complex and several restrooms.

Malibu Creek State Park: Due to the Woolsey Fire, State Parks lost some structures, such as employee residences, the historic Sepulveda Adobe, Red House, Hope Ranch also known as the White Oak Barn (including historic Adamson rowboats) and Reagan Ranch.

Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach (SB): Fire burned El Matador Beach. Full extent of damage is unknown at this time.

Closed, Not on Fire

Hill and Woolsey Fires: Point Mugu State Park

Woolsey Fire: Malibu Lagoon SB Point Dume SB Robert H. Meyer Memorial SB (La Piedra and El Pescador) Topanga SP



Wildfire conditions are continually shifting, therefore California State Parks advises the public to avoid the closed state parks and any other areas that are closed.

Individuals with camping reservations are being contacted directly by California State Park’s reservation system, ReserveCalifornia™. Refunds are being provided.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the wildfires. Thank you to all of the firefighters and first responders, including California State Park’s Rangers, Lifeguards and staff members, for their help. For the latest fire conditions and evacuations, please visit www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents.

Recent wildfires have impacted air quality in many regions statewide. Please check air quality before visiting state parks at airnow.gov.

Source: California State Parks