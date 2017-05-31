SPRINGDALE, UT – Zion National Park’s Human History Museum will open an exhibit featuring the works of three famed contemporary impressionists; Erin Hanson, Royden Card, and Teri Saa. Their works will be on display at the Museum beginning June 9, through August 27, 2017. “Each artist will challenge the viewer by sharing their personal interpretation and experience of Zion, and hopefully cause them to view the park with a new lens,” comments Miriam Watson, Museum Curator.

Erin Hanson is a life-long painter, beginning her study of oils as a young child. Her passion for natural beauty is seen in her work as she transforms vistas familiar and rare into stunning interpretations of bold color, playful rhythms and raw emotional impact. Her frequent forays into National Parks and other recesses of nature include backpacking expeditions, rock climbing, and photo safaris. Hanson’s unique painting style has become known as Open Impressionism, with hundreds of collectors eagerly anticipating her work. As an iconic, driving force in the rebirth of contemporary impressionism, Hanson is quickly recognized as a prolific, modern master.

www.erinhanson.com

Teri Saa is a self-taught sculptor, wood turner and jewelry artist. She works in clay, wood and copper. Teri explains that, “The natural beauty and historic significance of the South Western United States inspires everything I create. I incorporate the desert sandstone and its rainbow of colors in my flame painted copper jewelry and the ancient history of the area in my sculptures.”

Teri creates one-of-a-kind clay sculptures featuring Native American women wrapped in blankets and inlaid with beadwork. Her wooden bowls, vases and candlesticks incorporate copper sculpted into the mountain and plateau landscape. Her jewelry is flame painted copper combined with Navaho Sandstone and beads. For more information on Teri go to www.etsy.com/people/ terisaa

Royden Card’s Inspiration for paintings, drawings and prints comes from America’s Southwest landscape and its’ historic architecture. I paint desert badlands usually not considered beautiful. My expressively painted interpretations of the land strive to access to its’ rarified beauty. I offer hints, fragments of its subtle colorations, contrasts and rugged geology… …I don’t make sense, I make paintings. After living with my paintings, collectors have told me they view and experience the desert badlands differently. They tell me they see more color, more detail and beauty when they visit those landscapes again.

Source: NPS