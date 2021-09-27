Improvement Projects Underway at Petrified Forest National Park

September 27, 2021 Petrified Forest—As the summer season turns to fall, Petrified Forest National Park will be tackling some much-anticipated improvement projects in the Painted Desert Visitor Center and on several of the park’s trails.

The historic Painted Desert Visitor Center building will undergo foundation, and sewer line repairs. The visitor center operation and the Petrified Forest Museum Association bookstore will be closed on September 27th and 28th but will reopen September 29th in a new, temporary location just a short walk from the main parking lot. The project is expected to last into December.

Beginning September 30th Blue Mesa, Puerco Pueblo and Crystal Forest trails will be receiving asphalt repairs. These repairs will cause some delays and at times full closures. Repairs are expected to be complete by October 6.

Please check with the park for the most current information about park operations. 928-524-6228 ext 272 or www.nps.gov/pefo

Source: NPS