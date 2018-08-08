Contact: NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB), Tip Line 888-653-0009

After being alerted to a deceased person seen by park visitors on July 29, US Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area located a man’s body along the shoreline near the Callville Bay Marina in the park.

Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are working with rangers and the Clark County Coroner’s Office on the investigation. Though the man’s identity has been determined, investigators hope information from the public will provide details about his activities in the park prior to his death.

The man was 30 years old, a Chinese national, 5’06” tall, weighed approximately 140 pounds, and had brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information that could help investigators, or if you may have seen this man in the Callville Bay Marina area in late July, please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

MESSAGE via Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS

Source: NPS