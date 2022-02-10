Joshua Tree – Construct a New West Entrance Fee Station Environmental Assessment Public Review and Comment

Traffic at Joshua Tree. NPS Photo

Joshua Tree National Park (JTNP) began accepting public comments on a project to construct a new West Entrance Fee Station approximately 1/2 mile further inside the park to replace the existing fee station. JTNP has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) to analyze the impacts of the project on the natural, cultural, and human environment. Public comment period began on February 9 and will run for 30-days, ending March 11.

To comment on the EA please visit:

https://parkplanning.nps.gov/West_Entrance

The purpose of constructing a new West Entrance Fee Station further into the park is to resolve long-standing issues regarding excessively long traffic back-up outside the park boundary. Constructing a new fee station would enable more efficient fee collection and create safer working conditions for park staff in the desert environment.

Source: NPS