Joshua Tree National Park, Twentynine Palms, CA – Every year this time, summer temperatures rise and the number of campers decrease in the park. In order to reduce maintenance costs and allow vegetation a bit of a breather, Joshua Tree closes a number of camping areas. Here is a list of campgrounds that will close from June 6 until October 2.

Cottonwood Campground, (Loop B)

Ryan Campground

Indian Cove Campground family sites (West Loop)

Black Rock Campground, sites (49-60 & 69-99)

Jumbo Rocks and Hidden Valley will be open all summer as well as White Tank Campground, which is usually closed in the summer, but will remain open to allow access to Arch Rock and extra campsites.

Visitation numbers will be evaluated on a regular basis to determine whether sites are re-opened to accommodate camping during the summer months. We invite you come out and Find Your Park.

Source: NPS