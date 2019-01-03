Park officials announced today that all campgrounds in the park will be closed effective noon on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. The park is being forced to take this action for health and safety concerns as vault toilets reach capacity. In addition to human waste in public areas, driving off road and other infractions that damage the resource are becoming a problem.

Indian Cove and Black Rock campgrounds will be open for day-use only, sunrise to sunset. Additional closures include Lost Horse Mine Road due to illegal activity and Rattlesnake Canyon in order to reduce the number of search and rescue events for rangers already spread thin due to the government shutdown. Keys View Road is also closed, effective immediately.

Superintendent David Smith said, “I want to extend a sincere thanks to local businesses, volunteer groups, and tribal members who have done their best to assist in picking up litter and helping maintain campgrounds. This is no reflection on their efforts and the park is very fortunate to have a community that exhibits the kind of care and concern witnessed over the last week.” Smith also noted that most visitors are respectful of the park and the facilities within.

Source: NPS